Tyrese Gibson Ripped on Social Media for Talking About Mom’s Drinking Habits

Tyrese Gibson got dragged on social media for posting a comment about his mother’s alcoholism during an Instagram Live. The 42-year-old Fast & Furious star shared the info with more than a million web viewers, who were watching The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire go head-to-head on the “Verzuz” web series.

“Hate that my mother used to drink everyday – but SHE’s the reason I know REAL MUSIC!” he wrote in the chat.

Twitter users went on the attack.

“How do we cancel Tyrese’s account?? enough is enough,” one commenter tweeted.

“Tyrese is the king of over sharing,” another wrote.

“If we can get through just ONE #verzuz without Tyrese revealing some personal trauma…I would be so grateful,” a third viewer tweeted.

In December, Gibson asked for prayers for his mom, Priscilla Murray Gibson, during an unnamed health struggle.

