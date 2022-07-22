U2 Among Kennedy Center Honorees With George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant

U2 will be spotlighted at this year’s Kennedy Center Honors.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced Thursday (7-21) that the 22-time Grammy winners, along with actor George Clooney, singers Gladys Knight and Amy Grant and composer Tania León will be honored in December.

It’s a rare occasion that a band is among the honorees… Though U2 is in the company with Earth, Wind & Fire, they were the most recent group, that was in 2019. The Eagles were honored in 2016 and Led Zeppelin in 2012.

Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said she was told that U2 frontman Bono was eating and was so surprised that he dropped his fork when he was told the band had been selected for this lifetime achievement award.

This is the 45th year of the honors, which will include a gala performance Dec. 4 in Washington featuring top entertainers. The show will be broadcast on CBS at a later date.

TL;DR:

