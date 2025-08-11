UFC Heading To Paramount+ In Massive Seven-Year Deal

Getty Images

UFC is moving its media rights from ESPN+ to Paramount+ in a new 7-year, $7.7 billion deal. Starting in 2026, all of UFC’s 13 numbered events and 30 Fight Nights will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. Select events will also be simulcast on CBS. Notably, the deal will end UFC’s pay-per-view model, with numbered events available at no additional cost on Paramount+. According to UFC President Dana White, this is a “historic deal” that will provide “incredible” access and affordability for fans to view the “greatest fights” on a major platform. The agreement positions UFC among the world’s biggest sports leagues. (UPI)