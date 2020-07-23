Ukraine Hostages Released After President Agrees To Promote Joaquin Phoenix Movie

Instructions: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. you should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

Message Summary: ...flash flood watch remains in effect from 7 am mst this morning through friday evening...

The flash flood watch continues for

* a portion of southeast arizona, including the following areas, catalina mountains, southeast pinal county, and portions of the tucson metro area and upper san pedro river valley.

* from 7 am mst this morning through friday evening

* national weather service meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the bighorn burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

* heavy rainfall over the bighorn burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the bighorn burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities.