Uncharted Tops Weekend Box Office For Second Week In A Row

This weekend at the box office, Uncharted secured its seat at the top of the chart for the second week in a row. The film isn’t expected to hold this spot for long, though, as the highly anticipated The Batman hits the box office next weekend.

Box Office Numbers from Friday, February 25th through Sunday, February 27th:

1. Uncharted, $23.2 million

2. Dog, $10.1 million

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $5.75 million

4. Death on the Nile, $4.5 million

5. Jackass Forever, $3.175 million

6. Sing 2, $2.1 million

7. Marry Me, $1.85 million

8. Studio 666, $1.58 million

9. Cyrano, $1.4 million

10. Scream, $1.345 million