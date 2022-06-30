Home » Entertainment » Update: Blink-182’s Travis Barker Was Hospitalized With Pancreatitis

Update: Blink-182’s Travis Barker Was Hospitalized With Pancreatitis

The mystery has been revealed as to why Blink-182’s Travis Barker is in the Hospital. TMZ now reports that he was admitted on Tuesday (6-28) while suffering from pancreatitis.

The story emerged when photos appeared of him on a stretcher with wife, Kourtney Kardashian at his side. He entered the hospital complaining of cramps. After being rushed in, he was later transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for better care.

Symptoms include nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. Barker’s current condition is unknown, but doctors believe the attack was triggered by a colonoscopy.

