‘Urban Legend’ Reboot In The Works

The 1998 slasher film Urban Legend is set for a contemporary reboot from producer Gary Dauberman (It, Annabelle Comes Home, The Nun). The original film revolved around a New England university plagued by a killer who draws inspiration from popular urban legends (like death by Pop Rocks and soda). The reboot aims to explore the concept of urban legends in a modern, digital world, although any specific plot details remain undisclosed. The 1998 film was poorly-reviewed at the time, but turned out to be a box office success thanks to a star-studded cast that included Jared Leto, Alicia Witt, Rebecca Gayheart, Joshua Jackson, Loretta Devine, Tara Reid, and Robert Englund. (THR)