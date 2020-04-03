Val Kilmer Says Daryl Hannah Broke His Heart as Top Gun Release Gets Pushed

PRPhotos.com

Val Kilmer has a long string of Hollywood sweethearts: Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolie and Daryl Hannah among them. But of everyone, the 60-year-old says Hannah is the one who he is still heartbroken over.

In I’m Your Huckleberry, he recalls their time together in New Mexico, and admits he’s jealous of the 59-year-old’s husband, Neil Young: “Lord knows I’ve suffered heartache. But Daryl was by far the most painful of all. (Neil Young, I always loved you, but I’m afraid I hate you now.)”

Kilmer also shares his perspective on Jolie: “perhaps the most soulful and serious of them all. When people ask what she’s like, I say she’s like other women and other superstars, just MORE.”

He also talks about his battle with cancer in 2015, and said that another ex, Cher, helped him: “Once Cher works her way inside your head and heart, she never leaves. For her true friends, her steadfast love and loyalty never die.”

TOP GUN

Kilmer’s book drops April 21. He will next appear in the long-awaited sequel to Top Gun.

News broke Thursday that the film, which co-stars Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Miles Teller, is delaying its June 24th release date. The film will now drop Wednesday, Dec. 23rd.