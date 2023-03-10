Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Shares When Ariana Madix Found Out About Ex Tom Sandoval’s Alleged Affair

Vanderpump Rules alum, Kristen Doute, has opened up about when Ariana Madix found out about her now-ex Tom Sandoval's alleged affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

During an appearance on Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast on March 8th, Doute explained, "I was actually with Ariana and Tom that night—we were watching his band play at TomTom. He's done playing and we'd all gotten up to just kind of chatter and grab a drink. All of the sudden I realize Ariana's gone for, it had to be like 20 minutes or something, because she left her coat and her purse."

She continued, "So what had happened was during Tom's performance his phone fell out of his pocket and a mutual friend of theirs picks up the phone and hands it to Ariana. The real truth is that Ariana had his phone and she told me that she just had this gut intuition to look at it."

Doute added, "She went into his photos. He had screen recorded a FaceTime of he and Raquel masturbating. That's the truth."

The alleged affair is what reportedly led to Sandoval and Leviss' breakup last week.