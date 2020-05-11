Vanessa Bryant Files Claim Against L.A. Sheriff’s Department

PRPhotos.com

Vanessa Bryant has filed a legal claim against L.A. Sheriff's department for snapping and releasing photos of the crash site where her husband Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a plane crash on January 26th.

According to People, in legal docs, Mrs. Bryant said that she found out that after she spoke to Sheriff Alex Villanueva and requested that no phones were taken and that the site be secured, photos were taken by eight deputies from the department and shared with others.

The claim read, “In reality, however, no fewer than eight sheriff’s deputies were at the scene snapping cell-phone photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches. As the Department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for deputies to take pictures at the crash site. Rather, the deputies took photos for their own personal purposes.”

The legal claimed added, “Mrs. Bryant has suffered an immense tragedy by losing her husband and daughter; her grief has been compounded by the severe emotional distress caused by the sheriff’s deputies’ misconduct and the Sheriff’s Department’s mishandling of that misconduct.”

Mrs. Bryant is seeking damages for emotional distress and mental anguish.