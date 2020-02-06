Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute To Kobe And Gianna On Instagram

PRPhotos.com

Yesterday (February 5th), Vanessa Bryant posted a picture of husband Kobe Bryant, along with the caption, “mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much. #handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband ❤️Miss you saying, “Bonjourno principessa/reina.”

She also posted videos from her daughter Gianna's Jersey Retirement Ceremony at the Harbor Day School last night (February 5th). Vanessa posted a few moments throughout the evening. In one post, she wrote, “My Gianna. God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1.”

After Gianna's classmates performed Maroon 5's “Memories,” the school's music teacher Yunga Webb spoke about Gianna. She said, “I chose that song because I intend to keep Gianna with us in our own special way. I taught Gianna since the fifth grade. I want to speak to her character, mostly. This is a person who never slung mud … Talking bad about others? I never heard her do that. She was always above that … She didn't engage in these kind of trivial conversations that were not positive. She stayed positive. That's something I'll always remember about her …”

Webb continued, “Gianna has been affiliated and close to major contributors of the world. But she never came to school and bragged about anything. She was one of most humble people I'd ever known. And that says a lot about her character. She didn't need to be brag, she just needed to be a light were she stood … her presence is greatly missed.”