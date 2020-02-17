Vanessa Bryant Sends Message To Kobe On Valentine’s Day

PRPhotos.com

On Friday (February 14th), Vanessa Bryant sent a message to Kobe Bryant on his favorite holiday, Valentine's Day. She posted a photo of Kobe giving her a kiss, and she also posted the lyrics to the song “Tell Him” by Lauryn Hill.

She wrote, “To my forever Valentine, I love you so much. Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre.” She added, “Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo.”

LAKERS ANNOUNCE FIRST DETAILS OF KOBE AND GIANNA MEMORIAL

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers revealed the first details of the public memorial for Kobe and Gianna and the seven other victims of the fatal helicopter crash last month. The memorial will take place at the Staples Center on February 24th at 10 am. There will be limited tickets available for the general public. Organizers will first accommodate a large number of invited guests made up of family members, friends, celebrities and current and formers stars from the NBA.

The tickets are priced at $224 and $24.02 and officially go on sale on Feb. 19th at 11:00 a.m. PST. Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable. Proceeds from the memorial will benefit the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

City officials are encouraging fans to watch the memorial live on television from home. There are no plans for a procession or other events outside of Staples Center.

CHARLES BARKLEY CRITICIZED ABOUT KOBE BRYANT COMMENTS

In other news, Charles Barkley was criticized for recent comments he made about Kobe Bryant. During an interview with Today, when asked how he felt about Gayle King bringing up Kobe's 2003 sexual assault charge, Barkley said, “Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest basketball players ever, and he had a flaw that we all know about. You have to tell the picture in totality. We’re not trying to make Kobe out to be no hero. We’re celebrating his basketball excellence. We understand what happened in Colorado. That’s fair. But two things can be true.”

ADDITIONAL AUDIO

Barack Obama speaks on the death of Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star Weekend Newsmaker Brunch:

“That loss is something I know many are still grappling with. Particularly Kobe, because he was with his daughter and those families and those children. And those of us who have had the joy and privilege of being parents and taking kids to ball games and then rooting for our children and seeing our dreams and hopes passed on to them, nothing is more heartbreaking. And so I want to offer the NBA family Michelle and my deepest condolences,. And obviously the families of the Sterns and the Bryants.”

Common pays tribute to Kobe Bryant during NBA All Star Weekend performance:

“You'll bring out the best in the greats . . . by your side.”

Jennifer pays tribute to Kobe Bryant during NBA All Star Weekend performance:

“Our father in heaven . . . for all we know . . . oooh.”

Jennifer Hudson’s Kobe Bryant tribute : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/02_feb/JenniferHudson_KobeTribute.mp3

Common’s Kobe tribute (all star weekend) : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/02_feb/Common_KobeTribute.mp3

Charles Barkley on Kobe Bryant : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/02_feb/CharlesBarkleyOnKobeBryant.mp3