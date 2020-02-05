Vanessa Bryant ‘Touched’ By Super Bowl Tribute To Kobe And Gianna

PRPhotos.com

Vanessa Bryant was touched by the tribute to husband Kobe Bryant at Sunday night's (February 2nd) Super Bowl LIV. According to People, a source close to Bryant said, “She was aware of the Super Bowl tribute and she was touched/ Every memorial means something to her. Every memorial is important.”

The source added that Bryant is humbled by the outpouring of love for her husband and daughter. The source said, “She appreciates every single effort that people have given to remember her husband and daughter. Every flower, every prayer, every card, every tweet. It’s all very comforting to her.”

THREE FAMILY MEMBERS KILLED IN KOBE BRYANT HELICOPTER CRASH WILL HAVE A STADIUM MEMORIAL

Meanwhile, The Daily News has reported that baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa — who died along with Kobe and Gianna and two others in the helicopter crash on January 26th, will be memorialized at Angel Stadium in Anaheim next week.

John's brother Tony wrote via Facebook, “Memorial service for John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli will take place on Monday, Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. at Anaheim Stadium.”

The remains of the three Altobelli family members were the last to be released by county coroner officials Monday among the nine who perished aboard the ill-fated flight.

KOBE BRYANT WENT TO CHURCH HOURS BEFORE CRASH

In related news, Father Steve Sallot of Cathedral of Our Lady Queen of the Angels church in Orange County, revealed the last moments he had with Kobe Bryant. Kobe went to the 7 am mass the morning of the helicopter crash.

Father Sallot told KCBS, “We shook hands. I saw that he had blessed himself because there was a little holy water on his forehead.

Sallot describe Kobe as a “man of faith.”

KOBE'S 81 POINT SCORE CARD HITS AUCTION

An autographed box score sheet from the night Kobe Bryant scored 81 points has hit the auction block — and some of the proceeds will go to the families of the helicopter crash victims. According to TMZ, the rare document was personally signed by Bryant.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the MambaOnThree Fund– a charity set up to help the families of the other passengers that died in the helicopter crash.

At press time, bidding on the piece was at $1,500.