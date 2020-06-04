Vanessa Morgan Blasts One-Dimensional Roles for Black Characters on Riverdale

Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan is opening up about racial inequality on-set and onscreen. She tweeted: “Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people. Tired of us also being used as sidekick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media. I'm not being quiet anymore."
Morgan continued, saying she’s paid less and is playing a "token biracial bisexual."
But she made it clear that she doesn’t blame her castmates. In response to a supportive tweet from co-star Lili Reinhart, she wrote: “My role on Riverdale has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends. They don’t write the show. So no need to attack them, they don’t call the shots & I know they have my back.”
Actress Asha Bromfield weighed in on her experience as a member of the Pussycats: “Don't even get me started with how Riverdale treated the Pussycats. We had so much more to contribute than standing in the background and adding sass to a storyline. I stand with you.”