Vicki Gunvalson Tells Braunwyn Windham-Burke To ‘Go Home’ to 7 Kids

OG Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson may not appear on the Bravo show anymore, but that hasn’t stopped her from weighing in on the drama. Gunvalson, who has feuded with Braunwyn Windham-Burke in the past, made it clear that she thinks Windham-Burke is making poor choices.

Taking to a fan account that shared a shot of Windham-Burke and her new girlfriend, she commented: “Go home and with your 7 kids!”

Bravo fans quickly took sides, with one fan responding: “damn, Vicki – what’s your problem with Braunwyn?”

“@vickigunvalson you literally neglected ur family for a con artist so why don’t you hop off Braunwyn,” another wrote.

The 43-year-old came out as gay last month and revealed that she was dating named Kris. Windham-Burke, who is newly sober, has been married to Sean Burke for two decades.

At the Season 14 reunion, Gunvalson and Windham-Burke argued over her drunkenly kissing Tamra Judge on the show.

“I don’t like the kissing. I don’t like the nakedness. I’m sorry. I don’t. I think it’s disrespectful,” Gunvalson said.

Windham-Burke argued: “Just because I choose to kiss women doesn’t make me classless.”

“Do it off camera,” Gunvalson yelled back at her. “Fifteen years, I started this show. We don’t do that. Turn it down, Braunwyn. Turn it down!”

Gunvalson denied that she was homophobic at the time after much backlash, saying: “I’ve been seeing some things on social media that people are portraying me as homophobic. I’m gonna hit it right on, head on — I am not homophobic. I’ve got family members that are gay and lesbian and I’ve got obviously Bravo fans, personal friends. I’m not homophobic.”