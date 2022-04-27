Home » Entertainment » Viola Davis Responds To Criticism For Her Portrayal Of Michelle Obama In The First Lady

In a recent interview with BBC News, Viola Davis commented on the negative feedback she’s received regarding her portrayal of Michelle Obama in The First Lady. The How to Get Away with Murder actress said it is “incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work.”

However, Davis added that criticism is an “occupational hazard” and that “not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance.”

She continued, commenting on how she handles the criticism: “Critics absolutely serve no purpose. And I’m not saying that to be nasty either. They always feel like they’re telling you something that you don’t know. Somehow that you’re living a life that you’re surrounded by people who lie to you and ‘I’m going to be the person that leans in and tells you the truth.' So it gives them an opportunity to be cruel to you.”

Davis added, “Ultimately I feel like it is my job as a leader to make bold choices. Win or fail it is my duty to do that.” Plus, she said, playing Michelle Obama was “almost impossible” because “either you’re doing too much or not enough.”

