Virginia Patton, The Rings of Power, John Corbett + More!

VIRGINIA PATTON DIES AT 97: Deadline reports that Virginia Patton, the last surviving adult cast member from It’s a Wonderful Life, passed away on Thursday (August 18th) at the age of 97. Patton played George Bailey’s sister-in-law in the holiday classic. She also held roles in The Burning Cross, Black Eagle, Thank Your Lucky Stars, Janie, Hollywood Canteen, and The Horn Blows at Midnight.

FIRST TWO EPISODES OF ‘THE RINGS OF POWER’ TO BE SHOWN AT CINEMARK THEATERS: According to Variety, Cinemark will be screening the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on August 31st, just two days before the series premieres on Amazon Prime Video. The one-night event is only available to Cinemark Movie Rewards members, and tickets go on sale Monday (August 22nd) morning.

JOHN CORBETT TO REPRISE ‘SEX AND THE CITY’ ROLE FOR ‘AND JUST LIKE THAT:’ TVLine reports that John Corbett will return as Aidan Shaw for HBO Max’s second season of And Just Like That. Carrie Bradshaw’s furniture-making ex will reportedly appear on multiple episodes in the forthcoming season.

DAN LEVY TO JOIN FOURTH SEASON OF ‘SEX EDUCATION:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy will be one of seven people joining the cast of the fourth season of Sex Education. Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua will also be joining the series as regulars.