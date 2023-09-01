‘Walking Dead’ Spinoffs, Adam Driver, Meg Ryan + More!

‘WALKING DEAD’ SPINOFF SERIES TO RESUME FILMING AFTER RECEIVING SAG-AFTRA WAIVER: Deadline reports that The Walking Dead spinoffs Daryl Dixon and The Ones Who Live are set to resume filming amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. AMC reached a deal with SAG-AFTRA to resume production on these two shows as well as Interview with the Vampire.

ADAM DRIVER CALLS OUT NETFLIX AND AMAZON AT VENICE FILM FESTIVAL: Adam Driver spoke out in support of the writers and actors on strike while promoting his new film Ferrari at the Venice Film Festival Thursday (August 31st). “I’m proud to be here, to be a visual representation of a movie that’s not part of the A.M.P.T.P.,” Driver said during a news conference for the film, according to The New York Times. “Why is it that a smaller distribution company like Neon and STX International can meet the dream demands of what SAG is asking for — the dream version of SAG’s wish list — but a big company like Netflix and Amazon can’t?” the Marriage Story actor added. “Every time people from SAG go and support movies that have agreed to these terms with the interim agreement, it just makes it more obvious that these people are willing to support the people they collaborate with, and the others are not.”

MEG RYAN IS ‘PROUD’ OF HER NEW MOVIE AFTER TAKING A ‘REALLY LONG' BREAK FROM ACTING: Meg Ryan spoke with Carol Burnett about her first romantic comedy in 14 years in an interview published by Interview Thursday (August 31st). This comes after the trailer for What Happens Later dropped on Wednesday (August 30th), to the delight of many. “I hadn’t done a role in a really long time, but it was fun with David," she said, referring to her costar, David Duchovny. "A lot of it was done in two shots. I’m proud of that." The Sleepless in Seattle actress added, "I set up everything beforehand so that once we were there, it was just David and I trying to tell the truth."

PIGEON GOES VIRAL FOR WALKING THE RED CARPET AT VENICE FILM FESTIVAL: The biggest star of the 2023 Venice Film Festival so far appears to be a pigeon. Following in the footsteps of the 2023 Met Gala cockroach, the pigeon had a better fate as it strutted down the opening red carpet on Wednesday (August 30th) and managed to survive. Entertainment Tonight reports that it even seemed to pose for photographers at one point.