Wanda Sykes Calls Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Special ‘So Hurtful And Damaging To The Trans Community’

In an interview with Variety published on Tuesday (May 23rd), Wanda Sykes shared her thoughts on Dave Chappelle‘s controversial Netflix special The Closer. The Monster-In-Law actress said she and Chapelle “go way back,” but that they haven’t spoken since he made his anti-trans comments.

“I think what he said was so hurtful and damaging to the trans community,” she told the outlet. As for her newly released Netflix special titled I’m an Entertainer, Sykes said, “I know I wanted to say something, because so much has been said on that platform. I definitely want to something on the other side of it.”

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star also commented on encountering anti-gay and anti-trans comics while she was “still coming up” as a comedian. “People would say all kinds of horrible things that we used to let people get away with. But you know, in this country, they would hold public lynchings and people would have picnics and eat potato salad while watching. We’re evolving. We’re getting better,” she said.