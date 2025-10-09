Warner Bros Sets ‘Minecraft Movie 2’ For Summer 2027 Release

Getty Images

Warner Bros has officially approved a sequel to A Minecraft Movie, setting a July 23, 2027 theatrical release date. Director Jared Hess returns to helm the follow-up. The studio announced Thursday that plot details “remain deep in the mine for now.” The first Minecraft film became a box office phenomenon after opening with $162 million domestically and $312 million globally in April. The PG-rated adventure ultimately earned $957 million worldwide, making it 2025’s second-highest grossing Hollywood film behind Disney’s Lilo & Stitch at $1.03 billion. The original starred Jack Black and Jason Momoa in a story about misfits transported to a cubic world. (Story URL)