Warren G Co-Owns Minor League Baseball Team, Plans To Name Them ‘Regulators’

Warren G has become a partial owner of a minor league baseball team in his hometown of Long Beach, California. He plans to name the team the “Regulators” after his 1994 hit song “Regulate.” “To be able to say that I’m a part of Long Beach, like a team that’s part of the city where I was born and raised, is amazing to me,” Warren told TMZ. The idea came from co-founder Gary Reeves, who also works with the Oakland Ballers baseball team. Warren wants to recruit former MLB players for coaching positions, including retired Philadelphia Phillies player Tony Gwynn Jr., who ended his career in 2014. “We got’ get some athletes,” Warren said, referencing the Long Beach State Dirtbags. The team joins other Long Beach sports ventures by local rappers, including childhood friend Snoop Dogg’s youth football league. (Story URL)