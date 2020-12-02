Home » Entertainment » Was Kourtney Kardashian Talking About Scott Disick?

Was Kourtney Kardashian Talking About Scott Disick?

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Many are wondering if Kourtney Kardashian was talking about Scott Disick when she shared a cryptic message on IG Stories: “Sometimes the universe will send an ex back into your life just to see if you are still a stupid heaux.”

The on-again off-for-now pair share three children together and hang out frequently, as evidenced by their social media feeds. But the 37-year-old Disick appears to have moved on for now, with the 19-year-old model, Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Sources tell E! that Disick and Kardashian are in a good place: “They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever. They call each other ‘best friends.' They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going.”

Related Articles

Celebrity Gossip: Hamilton, Kim Kardashian West, Hilary Duff and More!
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Go Bicoastal As He Becomes U.S. Citizen
Kim Kardashian West Visits Death Row in New Legal Bid
Khloe Kardashian Won’t Join Tristan Thompson in Boston
Sofia Richie Unfollows Amelia Hamlin, But Kourtney Kardashian Plays It Cool
Erykah Badu Opens Up About Her Relationship With Andre 3000