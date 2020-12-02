Was Kourtney Kardashian Talking About Scott Disick?

PRPhotos.com

Many are wondering if Kourtney Kardashian was talking about Scott Disick when she shared a cryptic message on IG Stories: “Sometimes the universe will send an ex back into your life just to see if you are still a stupid heaux.”

The on-again off-for-now pair share three children together and hang out frequently, as evidenced by their social media feeds. But the 37-year-old Disick appears to have moved on for now, with the 19-year-old model, Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Sources tell E! that Disick and Kardashian are in a good place: “They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever. They call each other ‘best friends.' They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going.”