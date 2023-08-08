Wayne Brady Comes Out As Pansexual

Wayne Brady is sharing his truth. In an interview with People published on Monday (August 7th), the Whose Line Is It Anyway? star candidly said, “I am pansexual,” meaning he is attracted to people of all genders.

“Bisexual — with an open mind!” the Everybody Hates Chris actor added with a laugh. Brady said that he landed on the term “pansexual” for himself after doing some research.

“I came to pansexual because — and I know that I'm completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board,” he told the outlet.

“I'm doing this for me,” the Let’s Make a Deal star added. “Not dating yet though! Laughs I am single, but it's not about being with someone right now. I've got some work to do still. Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people.”