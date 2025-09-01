‘Weapons’ Returns To No. 1 As ‘Jaws’ 50th Anniversary Re-Release Beats New Releases

Getty Images

Reclaiming the top spot at the North American weekend box office, the horror film Weapons earned an estimated $12.4 million through Monday. The scary movie has now grossed $134.6 million domestically and $250 million globally, against a $38 million budget. In second place, the 50th anniversary re-release of Jaws collected $9.8 million over the four-day holiday frame. Third went to Caught Stealing, director Darren Aronofsky’s film about a New York bartender caught up with threatening gangsters, earning $9.5 million. Disney’s Freakier Friday, the sequel to the 2003 body-switching comedy, took fourth place with $8.3 million. Rounding out the top five was The Roses, a loosely adapted drama about a troubled couple, directed by Jay Roach and starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, which debuted with $8 million. (Variety)