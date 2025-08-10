‘Weapons’ Scores $42.5 Million Debut, ‘Freakier Friday’ Starts Strong With $29 Million

Getty Images

The horror film Weapons and the body swap comedy Freakier Friday emerged as the top performers at the box office this past weekend, as the summer movie season draws to a close. Weapons debuted at number one, earning $42.5 million, while Freakier Friday opened in second place with $29 million. Last week’s champion, Fantastic Four: The First Steps, slipped to third, generating $15.5 million in its third week. Rounding out the top five were the animated sequel The Bad Guys 2, which collected $10.4 million in its second outing, and The Naked Gun, starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, which added $8.3 million to its $33 million domestic total in its second weekend. (Variety)