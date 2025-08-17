‘Weapons’ Tops The Box Office For Second Weekend With $25 Million

Getty Images

The horror film Weapons remained atop the box office charts, collecting $25 million in its second weekend – a modest 43% decline from its $43 million debut. The movie has now grossed $89 million domestically and $148 million globally after two weekends. Disney’s Freakier Friday held steady in second place with $14.5 million. Nobody 2, starring Bob Odenkirk as a seemingly normal dad who is actually a retired assassin, opened at No. 3 with $9.2 million. Meanwhile, The Fantastic Four: First Steps fell to fourth with $8.8 million, as the superhero film’s box office momentum has quickly faded. After a $117 million opening, the film has tallied $247 million in North America and $468.7 million worldwide. Rounding out the top five was The Bad Guys 2 with $6.9 million in its third weekend. (Variety)