‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Debuts With 50 Million Views In Five Days, Matching Season 1

Netflix’s hit series Wednesday returned for its second season on August 4th and amassed 50 million views in the first five days. This matches the debut of Season 1, which garnered 341.1 million hours viewed in its first five days. However, Season 2 premiered with only four episodes, while Season 1 debuted all eight at once. This suggests viewership for Season 2 may continue to grow as more episodes are released. Wednesday is Netflix’s most popular English-language TV title and the second most-watched overall, trailing only Squid Game. Season 2 has already broken the record for the highest number of countries where an English-language TV title reached #1. (Variety)