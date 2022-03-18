Wendy Williams Breaks Her Silence On Her Health

PRPhotos.com

During an interview with Good Morning America, Wendy Williams gave an update on her health. Wendy is back in New York but she wasn't able to go on camera for the conversation. She said, “Health is very well. And I’ve actually had a few appointments. You know, I’m 57 but now. And I’ve got the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”

She also spoke on her battle with Wells Fargo. As previously reported, Wendy's financial adviser Lori Schiller made an allegation that Wendy was “of unsound mind” and the bank requested a conservatorship because it believes Wendy is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.” The host has denied this allegation.

She said, “Well, you know, when people want control of their accounts, they say anything including something crazy like that about me.”

She continued, “They say that I need somebody to handle my account and I don’t want that. I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don’t lie. I don’t cheat and I don’t steal. I am an honest, hard-working person.”

Wendy also spoke on returning to television, saying, “This is what I would love to say to my Wendy watchers: Keep watching because I’m going to be back on the Wendy show bigger and brighter than ever. Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.”