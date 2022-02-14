Wendy Williams Files Affidavit With New York Supreme Court To Unfreeze Accounts

PRPhotos.com

After Wells Fargo froze her accounts and claimed that she needed a guardianship, Wendy Williams filed an affidavit with the New York Supreme Court to support her attorney Celeste N. McCaw’s request for a temporary restraining order against the bank. In the affidavit, Williams calls the Wells Fargo advisor who expressed concern about her mental health a “disgruntled” former employee, who she terminated “as a result of her improper conduct in relation to my accounts.”

In court documents obtained exclusively by Page Six, Williams wrote, “For more than two weeks, Wells Fargo has repeatedly denied my requests to access my financial assets, which total over several million dollars. I have submitted multiple written requests to Wells Fargo and I have visited various Wells Fargo branches in the South Florida area in an effort to resolve this matter outside of the courtroom.”

The decision to freeze Williams’s accounts came after Wells Fargo advisor, Lori Schiller, alleged Williams was “of unsound mind.” David H. Pikus, the bank’s attorney, said Wells Fargo “has strong reason to believe” that Williams is a “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation” and that there are “independent third parties who … share these concerns.”