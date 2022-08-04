Wendy Williams Is Not Married To A NYPD Officer

Despite reports stating otherwise, Wendy Williams did not get married to a NYPD officer. She is, however, “excited about a new relationship.”

On Tuesday night (August 2nd), Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee recalled a phone conversation he had with the talk show host recently, in which she shared that she married a NYPD officer named Henry.

“She says, ‘I’m married.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ She’s like, ‘I got married.' I’m like, ‘You got married when?’ And she’s like, ‘I got married last week,'” Lee said.

However, according to her rep William Selby, this isn’t exactly the case. “That’s inaccurate,” he told Page Six. “She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation.”