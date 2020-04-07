Wendy Williams Says NeNe Leakes Ambushed Her During A Phone Call

PRPhotos.com

During her talk show yesterday, Wendy Williams said she was ambushed by her friend NeNe Leakes. Wendy told viewers that NeNe unexpectedly called her on Friday night (April 3rd) and told her she wanted to FaceTime with her. Wendy assumed NeNe was calling her and that the phone call would be featured on RHOA but NeNe was actually live on her Instagram and wanted to invite Wendy on to chat.

Wendy said, “You know I don’t have face or time for FaceTime, period. If I don’t do it for my own parents of the show, why would I be doing it for someone over there. I like NeNe, but she’s still an over-there person to me!” Wendy continued,“Honestly, here’s where the ambush comes in. She said, ‘Wendy, look’ — she was in hair and makeup and wardrobe with all her people — she said, ‘We filming and I want you to be on the speaker.’ I said, ‘NeNe, I did that for you one time.’ Remember my appearance? One time!

She then went on to explain how she thought NeNe should have handled it, saying, "Here’s protocol: when you call someone and you want them to participate in something, you call them off speaker in the other room first. ‘Wendy, I want to record with you, do you think you could?’ And I still would have said, ‘No NeNe, I’m not a Housewife.’ ”

Wendy then threw a little shade, saying, “I made it very clear, I am not a Housewife. Sorry, my career is a bit … different … than being a Housewife. I don’t need that kind of attention. Like, I know I make this look easy and I know I have my ratchet ways, but the fact is I worked 35 years of my life to sit here for 11 seasons. It’s a full motion picture behind the scenes. I’m not slumming for being some add on out the suitcase for some Housewife. And yeah, for me, that is slumming. For where I am.”

Wendy said that she hadn't spoken to NeNe since. She explained, “As far as I’m concerned, I don’t want to do anything. People have said to me before, ‘Watch NeNe’ and I said, ‘Why? We’re just two girlfriends hanging out.’ But I do feel ambushed.”

NENE RESPONDS

Nene responded via Instagram, posting, "public disrespect and private apologies don't mix." She captioned it, "No thank you."

She also addressed the incident during a YouTube Live session, saying, "I will not answer any questions concerning Wendy . . . I am not that kind of friend. . . . Any questions I have I will direct them to her. I wish she would have done the same. I am always loyal. I am not a snitch and I will never be one. And I am not going to hash out a friendship over social media.

