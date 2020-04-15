Were Jussie Smollett And ‘Attacker’ Ola Osundairo Lovers?

PRPhotos.com

Were Jussie Smollett and his alleged attacker Ola Osudairo lovers? According to Page Six, Jussie and Osundairo used to frequent an upscale gay bathhouse in Chicago. A source said, “They used to party together, and he had a sexual relationship with Ola. They went to this affluent Chicago bathhouse multiple times and they had to show ID. It’s known as a bathhouse where a lot of affluent black gay men hang out. There should be a record of their visits.”

The insider added that the bathhouse records may be subpoenaed in Smollett’s upcoming trial on charges of disorderly conduct.

Meanwhile, Ola and his brother Abel have both denied that they are gay and have sued Smollett’s lawyers last year for defamation after they insinuated there was a sexual relationship between Smollett and one of the brothers in an interview with “Good Morning America.”

The suit claimed the comments put the brothers and their family, who are Nigerian, at risk due to the country’s inhumane laws that state homosexuality is punishable by up to 14 years in prison and death by stoning if the person is married.

A judge dismissed the defamation suit last month.

Meanwhile, Smollett continues to deny that he hired the brothers to help him stage a racist and homophobic attack against him last year.