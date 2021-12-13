West Side Story Falls Short During Another Pandemic Holiday

Deadline reports that West Side Story, Steven Spielberg‘s first feature musical, didn’t live up to its expectations. Since the premiere Friday (December 10th), the film has earned a mere $10.5 million. With more than $100 million in production costs (before P&A), critics question the film’s release date and whether the film can make it up in the long run.
Box Office Numbers from Friday, December 10th through Sunday, December 12th:
1. West Side Story, $10.5 million
2. Encanto, $9.42 million
3. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, $7.1 million
4. House of Gucci, $4.06 million
5. Eternals, $3.1 million
6. Resident Evil: Raccoon City, $1.65 million
7. Clifford the Big Red Dog, $1.325 million
8. Christmas with the Chosen…, $1.28 million
9. Dune, $857,000
10. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, $850,000