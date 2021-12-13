Home » Entertainment » West Side Story Falls Short During Another Pandemic Holiday

West Side Story Falls Short During Another Pandemic Holiday

Posted on

Deadline reports that West Side Story, Steven Spielberg‘s first feature musical, didn’t live up to its expectations. Since the premiere Friday (December 10th), the film has earned a mere $10.5 million. With more than $100 million in production costs (before P&A), critics question the film’s release date and whether the film can make it up in the long run.

Box Office Numbers from Friday, December 10th through Sunday, December 12th:

1. West Side Story, $10.5 million

2. Encanto, $9.42 million

3. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, $7.1 million

4. House of Gucci, $4.06 million

5. Eternals, $3.1 million

6. Resident Evil: Raccoon City, $1.65 million

7. Clifford the Big Red Dog, $1.325 million

8. Christmas with the Chosen…, $1.28 million

9. Dune, $857,000

10. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, $850,000

Related Articles

North West Shares Videos Of Her Family’s Holiday Preparations, Including Her Lizards
Does Chris Brown Have Another Baby?
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna & More Attend Virgil Abloh’s Funeral
Clarence Avant’s Wife Shot And Killed During Home Invasion
Bennifer Hosted A Food Drive During Thanksgiving Weekend
Adele Sings To Newly Engaged Couple During ‘One Night Only’