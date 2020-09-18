What To Expect from the 2020 Emmys

PRPhotos.com

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the Emmy Awards Sunday, his third and surely the weirdest stint presiding over TV’s biggest night. This year, the show will be virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHAT TO EXPECT

First, no red carpet. Second, Kimmel will not have special guests with him onstage, nominees or an audience to join him in the celebration. He will be presenting from the Los Angeles Staples Center with a small crew.

125 awards hopefuls will appear live from their homes in 20 cities, including London, Toronto and Tel Aviv, using equipment sent to them from the Academy.

SPECIAL GUESTS

There will be virtual “special appearances” by Oprah Winfrey, Gabrielle Union, Lin Manuel Miranda and Count von Count, among others.

KIMMEL’s APPROACH

Kimmel told USA Today to prepare for “a disturbing journey into my brain, with occasional statuettes.”

He added: “Are you familiar with home schooling? It’s gonna be kinda like that. It’s gonna be a bunch of people on their webcams. It’ll be closer to porn than an awards show.”

The show kicks off Sunday at 8 pm on ABC.