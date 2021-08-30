What’s Going on With Kim & Kanye?

PRPhotos.com

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, but it seems that she may be having second thoughts. After donning a wedding dress and recreating their wedding at his Donda listening party, it seems they are doing better than ever.

TMZ reports that sources say they may even get back together, adding they are “working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship.”

After the show Thursday, insiders tell Us that they exited the show holding hands.

“Everyone was talking about that moment,” the source tells Us. “It was surreal. … It was so emotional and beautiful.”

The pair share four kids, North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.