Home » Entertainment » What’s Going on With Kim & Kanye?

What’s Going on With Kim & Kanye?

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, but it seems that she may be having second thoughts. After donning a wedding dress and recreating their wedding at his Donda listening party, it seems they are doing better than ever.

TMZ reports that sources say they may even get back together, adding they are “working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship.”

After the show Thursday, insiders tell Us that they exited the show holding hands.

“Everyone was talking about that moment,” the source tells Us. “It was surreal. … It was so emotional and beautiful.”

The pair share four kids, North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

Related Articles

‘Candyman’ Tops B.O. With $22M
JoJo Siwa To Be Part Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ First Same-Sex Pairing
R. Kelly Allegedly Once Said He Should Be Able To Have Sex With ‘Very Young Girls’ Because He’s A Genius
The Weeknd Says He’s Almost Finished With New Album
Kardashian Roundup: Kim Keeps Kanye’s Name, Star Search Audition + More!
Mandy Patinkin Bonds With ‘Princess Bride’ Fan Over Losing Their Dads To Cancer