Whitney Port Shares Fertility Struggles

Former Hills reality star Whitney Port revealed on Instagram Wednesday (Nov. 17th) she has suffered a third miscarriage.

Port shared she planned on recording a “verbal diary” for her podcast, “With Whit” and ended the post adding, “Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now.”

Port wrote more about her experience on Thursday (Nov. 18th) as she launched her newest line of sweaters, adding, "Life doesn’t stop for anything or anyone. We just have to roll with it and there is no way out but through."