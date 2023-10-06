Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Rachel Bilson For ‘Bitching’ About A Potential Partner’s Sexual History

PRPhotos.com

Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t agree with Rachel Bilson’s recent comments regarding a prospective partner’s sexual history. The O.C. actress shared on her Broad Ideas podcast that she would find it “a little weird” if a man in his 40s had “only slept with four women.”

On Thursday’s (October 5th) episode of The View, the Ghost actress shared her opinion on the matter. "I'm sorry, I think it's very odd that you're concerned that he's had sexual partners — any sexual partners. Why is it your business?" Goldberg said.

"Listen, men, traditionally, were taught to have many sexually partners. That's how it was. Men could go and do whatever they wanted to do, and women were not supposed to,” the Sister Act star continued. “Now that has been shifting, and young women have been bitching about, you know, 'Why are you telling me what I should be [doing?]' Now, it's happening, and you're mad. I don't understand."

She added, "If he's happy with you and you're having a good time, why are you bitching?"