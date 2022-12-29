Home » Entertainment » Whoopi Goldberg Issues Another Apology After ‘Doubling Down’ On Holocaust Comments

Whoopi Goldberg Issues Another Apology After ‘Doubling Down’ On Holocaust Comments

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Whoopi Goldberg is facing backlash for “doubling down” on the comments she made about the Holocaust earlier in the year. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Goldberg once again claimed the Holocaust “wasn’t originally” about race.

When The Sunday Times interviewer explained to her that “the Nazis measured the heads and noses of Jews to ‘prove’ they were a distinct race,” she replied, “They did that to Black people too. But it doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them. That was the point I was making. But you would have thought that I’d taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked.”

The Ghost actress issued a statement Tuesday (December 27th) after receiving criticism for the interview. “It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in,” she said.

“I’m still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me. I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people,” The View co-host added.

Related Articles

Drew Barrymore Says Alcohol Helped ‘Numb The Pain’ After Her Divorce From Will Kopelman In 2016
Whitney Houston Turned Down Denise Huxtable Role On The Cosby Show
Ariana Grande Set To Guest Judge On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
Al Roker Provides Health Update On The ‘Today’ Show
Emily Blunt Says Tom Cruise Told Her To ‘Stop Being Such A P–y’ On The Set Of ‘Edge Of Tomorrow’
Bam Margera Is Released From The Hospital After Being Treated For Pneumonia