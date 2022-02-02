Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View’ For Two Weeks

PRPhotos.com

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from The View for two weeks following her controversial remarks about the Holocaust.

ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement Tuesday (Feb. 1st) evening. “While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.”

Goldberg tried to explain her comments on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday (January 31st), after issuing an apology on Twitter, but some say it seemed like she was doubling down on her previous viewpoints during this appearance.

On Tuesday’s (February 1st) episode of The View, Goldberg said, “I tweeted about it last night but I kind of want you to hear it from me directly. I feel a responsibility. My words upset so many people, which was never my intention. I understand why. The information I got was really helpful.”

She continued, “I said the Holocaust wasn’t about race and was instead about man’s inhumanity to man. It is indeed about race because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be the inferior race. Words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected.”

An ABC insider told Page Six, “ABC staffers and Disney Network execs are saying Whoopi went way too far. And board members are not happy with her apology and want a fuller retraction. The word is that Whoopi is in ‘deep s–t."”

The source added that, “Many at the network — including her fellow hosts — believe Whoopi is too controversial now for the show,” and that this “isn’t just going to blow over.”