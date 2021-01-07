Why Did Olivia Wilde Exit Video Starring Shia LaBeouf + Harry Styles Romance Insight

PRPhotos.com

Olivia Wilde reportedly ousted Shia LaBeouf from Don’t Worry Darling over his problematic behavior, but the drama didn’t end there. She directed LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley (his rumored girlfriend) in the NSFW music video “Love Me Like You Hate Me,” sung by her sister Rainey Qualley, aka Rainsford, but it didn’t end well.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, LaBeouf submitted his own cut of the video before she’d been able to finish it. He sent the cut over on a group email, and Wilde responded, writing she’d look at it and submit her own cut. LaBeouf then wrote back, saying the correct response would have been to write thank you and that “we should go with this” in reference to the one he submitted. Per a source who saw the email, he also wrote: “Great jazz musicians know when not to play.”

Wilde wrote back, “I’m out.” Her name has been removed from the project. LaBeouf’s on and off-set behavior has been the subject of much controversy, and he is currently being sued by FKA Twigs over his alleged abuse of her during their relationship.

HARRY + OLIVIA

Wilde ended up casting Harry Styles in LaBeouf’s old role, which led to a much-buzzed about new romance. Sources tell People that the pair started out as friends but it “quickly turned romantic. Their chemistry was very obvious.”

Wilde split from Jason Sudeikis, 45, in early 2020, and Styles joined the film in September. He plays the husband of Florence Pugh‘s character.

“During breaks in filming he wasn't able to stay away and would visit her trailer,” says the insider.

The pair were photographed holding hands at a wedding in California, and sources say that he introduced her there as his girlfriend.