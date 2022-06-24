Home » Entertainment » Why Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Called It Quits

Why Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Called It Quits

Posted on

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker reportedly called it quits after two years of dating because “they weren’t aligned” in the weeks following Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding.

An insider told E! News, “They had a really nice time in Italy together. But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles. Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time apart.”

Despite the recent split, the source says the pair are still on friendly terms.

Related Articles

Aaron And Sam Taylor-Johnson Renew Wedding Vows
Ezra Miller Is Housing Three Children And Their Mother At His Vermont Farm
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Reach A Settlement In Revenge Porn Case
Marilyn Monroe’s Dress Is Allegedly Damaged After Kim Kardashian Wore It To 2022 Met Gala
Parents Of 18-Year-Old Say Ezra Miller ‘Groomed’ And ‘Brainwashed’ Their Child
Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Surviving Rape And Struggling With PTSD