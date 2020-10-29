Home » Entertainment » Why Kylie Jenner Didn’t Attend Kim Kardashian’s 40th Birthday Party

Why Kylie Jenner Didn’t Attend Kim Kardashian’s 40th Birthday Party

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

After Kim Kardashian released a slew of photos from her week-long birthday bash at a private island, fans noticed one notable absence: her sister Kylie Jenner. According to Entertainment Tonight, a source said Kylie was unable to attend the party due to work commitments. This could be true, as Kylie has been busy with the release of a new Leopard collection with her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, as well as an appearance in a Halloween makeup tutorial with YouTuber James Charles. However, Kylie did make some time for travel, enjoying a weekend getaway with Travis Scott and her daughter, Stormi. Another absence at Kim’s Party? Kanye West, who did not appear in many family photos; however, Kourtney posted a pic of him bike riding on her Instagram story Tuesday (10/27).

Related Articles

Khloe Kardashian Tested Positive for COVID in Keeping Up With the Kardashians Preview
Kim Kardashian’s 40th Birthday Party is on a Private Island with Villas
Celebrity Gossip: Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Jenner, Willow Smith, and more!
Prince Harry Says He ‘Didn’t Know Unconscious Bias Existed’ Until Meghan Markle
Kim Kardashian Shows 40 Is the New 20 in Bikini Shots
Celebrity Gossip: Hugh Grant, Sofia Richie, Kylie Jenner and More!