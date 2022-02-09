Will Arnett Says He Cried On The Side Of The Road Following Divorce From Amy Poehler

BoJack Horseman actor Will Arnett is opening up about his divorce with Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler.

Arnett and Poehler got married in 2003, but the couple split in 2012, after nine years of marriage. Arnett was filming the fourth season of Arrested Development at the time of their breakup.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Arnett said that returning to the set of the sitcom was “excruciating” at the time because of the divorce.

“Just brutal, brutal, brutal. I was driving to the set one day and I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour,” he said. He added that Arrested Development creator Mitch Hurwitz helped him turn his pain into something “hilarious and cathartic” for the show.

Now, Arnett seems to be doing better. “It's been almost 10 years and my kids are so lucky that Amy is their mother. And I'm so lucky that we're such a huge part of each other's lives, even more so than we were five years ago,” he said.