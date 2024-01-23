Will Ferrell Says He Had ‘Zero Knowledge’ Of The Trans Community Before One Of His Best Friends Came Out

PRPhotos.com

In an interview published Monday (January 22nd), Will Ferrell and Harper Steele spoke with Variety about their new film, Will & Harper. The documentary follows the two friends, who met while starring on Saturday Night Live together, on “a cross-country road trip to process this new stage of their relationship” after Steele came out as transgender in 2022.

The Old School actor told the outlet he had “zero knowledge” about the trans community before Steele, his “close friend of 30 years,” came out as a trans woman. “I had met trans people, but I didn’t have anyone personally in my life,” Ferrell said. “So this was all new territory for me, which is why I think this film is so exciting for us to kind of put out there in the world. It’s a chance all of us in the cis community to be able to ask questions and also just to listen and be there as a friend to discuss this journey.”

Steele added, “It tells the story of a cis friend of a trans person who has to transition himself.”

The pair are seeking distribution for the film at the Sundance Film Festival.