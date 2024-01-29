Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, JoJo Siwa + More!

PRPhotos.com

WILL FERRELL AND SOFIA VERGARA JOIN THE CAST OF ‘DESPICABLE ME 4:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Despicable Me 4 is going to have a star-studded cast. Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Joey King, Stephen Colbert, and Chloe Fineman all joined the cast for the latest film in the franchise. They join Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, and Steve Coogan. Along with revealing the cast, Illumination and Universal dropped the official trailer for the animated film on Sunday (January 28th). The film is set to reach theaters on July 3rd.

JOJO SIWA TO REPLACE NIGEL LYTHGOE ON ‘SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE:’ Variety reports that JoJo Siwa is set to replace Nigel Lythgoe as a judge on the 18th season of So You Think You Can Dance. Lythgoe stepped down from the role after two sexual assault lawsuits were filed against him—including one by Paula Abdul. The American Idol judge accused Lythgoe of groping her in an elevator during one of the early seasons of the show.

FLORENCE PUGH SAYS ‘THE CAMERA BROKE’ WHILE SHE AND CILLIAN MURPHY WERE FILMING SEX SCENE IN ‘OPPENHEIMER:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Florence Pugh revealed during a Universal panel last week that the camera broke while she and Cillian Murphy were in the middle of filming their sex scene for Oppenheimer. “In the middle of our sex scene, the camera broke. No one knows this, but it did. Our camera broke when we were both naked, and it was not ideal timing,” she shared. “Cillian and I are in this room together. It’s a closed set, so we’re both holding our bodies like this,” Pugh added, while wrapping her arms around her body.

ABIGAIL SPENCER ATTRIBUTES ‘SUITS’ SUCCESS TO MEGHAN MARKLE’S ‘LOVELINESS:’ During a recent appearance on The Jess Cagle Show, Abigail Spencer said she is “way more famous than [she] had ever been before,” following the streaming success of Suits. When asked why she thought the show was more popular now than when it originally aired, the Grey’s Anatomy actor said, "I think there's several different things and also Meghan [Markle]'s loveliness, that everyone is aware of her and her being on the show and going back to that and their documentary that came out. If you watch that, then obviously there's a Netflix algorithm around that. But also during the strike, there wasn't anything else. Netflix repositioned it … when other things aren't being made. It commands your attention, but it has to be great for people to watch it."