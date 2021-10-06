Will Prince Charles Cut Meghan and Harry Out When He Becomes King?

PRPhotos.com

In Round 939 of the alleged Royal Rows, Prince Charles may be keen to cancel Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s inheritance of Clarence House. Once he becomes King of course, Charles will call the shots.

Per reports, Charles moved into Clarence House after the Queen Mother’s death in 2002, and due to ongoing tensions within the family, the plan to give Harry and Meghan the home is “no longer on the cards.”

Now, the home is "now more likely to be saved for Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis,” though apparently the property's “outdated decor is a turn-off for younger royals” so it'll likely undergo renovations.

This also comes amid reports that Charles plans to scale down the monarchy, and reduce property holdings. He plans to turn Balmoral into a museum, send Prince William and Kate Middleton to Windsor Castle and give the public increased access to Buckingham Palace.