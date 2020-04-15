Will Prince Harry Stop Hunting Because of Meghan Markle + What Buckingham Hated About Her

PRPhotos.com

Every marriage takes adjustments, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s has required more than its share. The pair have not only relinquished their royal titles, but have moved (twice so far) in a bid to find their happy place.

The pair are currently in L.A. with their baby son Archie, as Harry launches an eco-conscious tourism initiative and Meghan explores opportunities in Hollywood. She recently provided the voiceover for Disney‘s Elephant, to decidedly mixed reviews.

Jane Goodall, a British primatologist and friend of the pair, now says that Harry, who is finding life “a bit challenging”since their move to Canada and now L.A., may have to give up his love of hunting for Meghan.

She said that he is a great lover of the natural world, but also loves hunting. Goodall said: “But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him.”

BUCKINGHAM

Meanwhile, more is emerging about what staffers at Buckingham Palace clashed with Meghan over.

According to The Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey, who has covered the royals for a decade, they were “less enamored of the very qualities that made her irresistible to the press: her showbiz lustre, self-confidence, and feminist habits of assertion.”

She added, in an interview with The New Yorker: “I’ve put it down to a clash of cultures, in the sense that she had come from the celebrity world, which is very fast-paced and quite demanding. The royal world is very different—it’s much slower-paced, and hugely hierarchical. In the royal world, it’s ‘What should we do next?’ ‘Well, what did we do last time?'”