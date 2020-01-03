Home » Entertainment » Will Princess Beatrice’s Wedding Be Toned Down Due to Scandal?

Will Princess Beatrice’s Wedding Be Toned Down Due to Scandal?

Princess Beatrice‘s royal wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will be scaled down, reportedly due to her father Prince Andrew‘s alleged involvement with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has stepped down from royal duties.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond reports that the family will likely “rethink the arrangements for Beatrice’s wedding” to avoid “embarrassment.”

She was planning on having a large wedding like her sister Princess Eugenie, which caused outrage because of ballooning costs, including security. All told, the wedding cost taxpayers around $2.6 million.

When accusations against Andrew intensified, Beatrice postponed her engagement party, and when she actually held it, he did not attend. Still, he reportedly plans to walk her down the aisle.

