Will Queen Cut Off Prince Harry?

Queen Elizabeth won’t give up on Prince Harry, royal expert Angela Lavin believes. She spoke out on Twitter, opining that the Royal Family is so concerned about his mental health, they won’t be “slamming the door” in his face any time soon.

This comes days after it was revealed that Harry would “absolutely” be invited to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating her 70 years on the throne.

However, this all comes as Meghan Markle and Harry have apparently been “demoted” on the Royal Family website since leaving their senior roles and moving to California. They are now listed below Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, and the Princess Royal and Duke of York. Prince Charles, meanwhile, has been promoted to the top of the page, with the Queen featured even higher up.

This comes after Edward and Sophie took part in their first major interview since their marriage, joking that they had no idea who Oprah Winfrey is following Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with the maven. “Oprah who? What interview?” Sophie joked.

BABY GIRL!

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry have welcomed their second child, a girl, named after both Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, and the Queen.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” read a statement from the couple released on Sunday.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” the statement continued. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”