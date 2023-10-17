Home » Entertainment » Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Are ‘Working Hard’ On Reconciling Their Marriage

Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Are ‘Working Hard’ On Reconciling Their Marriage

During another interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today show Monday (October 16th), Jada Pinkett Smith clarified that she and Will Smith are “working hard” on getting “back to a life partnership.” This comes after the Set It Off actress confirmed in an interview with Kotb on Friday (October 13th) that she and the Men in Black actor have been secretly separated since 2016.

"There's no finding another great love, and I think that's the point," Pinkett Smith said, sharing that they are “really concentrating on healing the relationship between” them and that there’s “no divorce on paper.”

The Girls Trip actress explained that she “came into” a “husband-wife marriage” with “very specific ideas that were blocks to me seeing Will as who he is.”

She added, “He can't be this perfect, ideal guy husband. I have to be able to accept him for the human that he is, [and] he accepts me for the human that I am. And we want to love each other there."

